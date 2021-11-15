Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SIS. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.44.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$20.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 42.15. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$13.04 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.71%.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$125,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,306,607.60. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,912,500. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $363,300 in the last 90 days.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.