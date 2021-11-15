Scala Market Capitalization Tops $4.08 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $9,357.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00070888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00073708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00095944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,536.24 or 0.07111244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,685.27 or 0.99836280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

