Schaltbau (ETR:SLT) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.20

Schaltbau Holding AG (ETR:SLT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €56.20 ($66.12) and last traded at €56.00 ($65.88), with a volume of 11610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €55.60 ($65.41).

The stock has a market capitalization of $607.71 million and a PE ratio of 50.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Schaltbau Company Profile (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies components and systems for the mobile and stationary transportation technology and capital goods industry. It operates through four segments: Pintsch, Bode, Schaltbau, and SBRS. The Pintsch segment offers stationary transportation technology and rail infrastructure equipment; and installation, testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair, spare parts supply, training, and digital services.

