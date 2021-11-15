Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS: SBGSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/9/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/2/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

11/1/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/28/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/28/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

10/1/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/21/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating. They now have a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on the stock.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

