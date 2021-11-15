Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

