Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

