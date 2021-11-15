Scotiabank Boosts Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$51.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

AND has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.17.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

TSE:AND traded down C$1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$47.01. 42,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.