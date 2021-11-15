Scotiabank Raises Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$25.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.10.

Shares of HRX stock traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$19.02. 21,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,460. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$687.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$12.45 and a twelve month high of C$19.65.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

