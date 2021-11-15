SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 504.7% from the October 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SHAC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 604,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 717,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.