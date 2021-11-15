Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE SRL traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.81. 13,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,679. Scully Royalty has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Scully Royalty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Scully Royalty by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Scully Royalty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Scully Royalty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. boosted its position in Scully Royalty by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.