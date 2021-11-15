SCYNEXIS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,985 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,706% compared to the average volume of 276 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $6.75. 2,502,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,053. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SCYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
