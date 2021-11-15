SCYNEXIS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,985 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,706% compared to the average volume of 276 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $6.75. 2,502,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,053. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 53.2% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth about $87,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.