Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,693 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in SEA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,049 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 5.8% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.23.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $341.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.49. The company has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.