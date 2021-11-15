Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4,893.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,829 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $65,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX opened at $108.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.21. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,317 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.