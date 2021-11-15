Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.59

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.59 and last traded at $66.51, with a volume of 3799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 37.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sealed Air by 43.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sealed Air by 208.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 47.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 267,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 85,976 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

