Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.22.

Shares of ASH opened at $106.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,729,000 after purchasing an additional 79,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 128.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,757 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

