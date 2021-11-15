Seigniorage Shares 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,937.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $624,556.35 and approximately $36,937.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00070540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00073674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00095728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,069.18 or 1.00181021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.68 or 0.07103115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

