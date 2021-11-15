Semux Market Cap Hits $24,935.61 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 69.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded down 66.8% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $24,935.61 and approximately $8.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00076986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009067 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007688 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005335 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002915 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.