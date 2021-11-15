Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Senseonics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SENS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.63 on Monday. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Senseonics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 34.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Senseonics by 22.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Senseonics by 28.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.