Senstar Technologies (SNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

Shares of Senstar Technologies stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. Senstar Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.5%. Senstar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.57%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senstar Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Senstar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

