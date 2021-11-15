Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Acquires 3,750 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$154,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,356,586 shares in the company, valued at C$1,083,255,684.60.

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ATCO alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 4,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,400.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00.

TSE ACO.X traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,130. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05. ATCO Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$35.68 and a 1-year high of C$46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.86.

ACO.X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.61.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.