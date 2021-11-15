Sentinel (DVPN) Tops One Day Volume of $1.91 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $150.57 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,211,055,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,623,093,636 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

