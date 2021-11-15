Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday.

Get Serco Group alerts:

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total value of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

SRP stock opened at GBX 136.25 ($1.78) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.