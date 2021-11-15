Serum Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Serum has a market cap of $931.14 million and approximately $105.30 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $6.99 or 0.00010891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00051413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00221474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00086704 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

