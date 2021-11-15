Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.20

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 6457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $518.37 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 22.61% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.