Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shawcor in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.93.

SCL stock opened at C$4.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$346.75 million and a PE ratio of 14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.49. Shawcor has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$7.73.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.