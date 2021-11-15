SHIELD Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. SHIELD has a market cap of $224,484.43 and $107.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,652.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.68 or 0.07145268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.00407631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.84 or 0.01042010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00085507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.75 or 0.00416183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.76 or 0.00272550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00248576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

