Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading Down 0.8%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.20 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.20 ($0.47). Approximately 239,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,135,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The company has a market capitalization of £78.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 17.86, a current ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

