Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 181,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,664,455 shares.The stock last traded at $5.99 and had previously closed at $6.10.

SFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after acquiring an additional 615,557 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 366,208 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.