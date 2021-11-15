Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR: SAE) recently:

11/3/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

11/3/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/3/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €210.00 ($247.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/2/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($236.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/2/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/2/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/27/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/14/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($236.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/13/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/6/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €210.00 ($247.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/5/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/5/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/5/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($236.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/4/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/4/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/30/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/22/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded up €2.90 ($3.41) on Monday, hitting €150.30 ($176.82). 24,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €140.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €145.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -128.90. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.