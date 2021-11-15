Short Interest in Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Drops By 83.4%

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the October 14th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,831,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BSPK traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,700. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Bespoke Extracts has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About Bespoke Extracts
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Bespoke Extracts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bespoke Extracts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.