Short Interest in Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Drops By 83.4%

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the October 14th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,831,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BSPK traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,700. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Bespoke Extracts has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About Bespoke Extracts

Bespoke Extracts, Inc engages in the production of a proprietary line of natural cannabidiol products in the form of tinctures and capsules for the nutraceutical and veterinary markets. The firm markets its products as dietary supplements and distributes them through its direct-to-consumers ecommerce store and through select specialty retailers, pharmacies, dispensaries and care providers.

