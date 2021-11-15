Short Interest in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Decreases By 84.9%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the October 14th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 3.2% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 854,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the third quarter worth $145,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 23.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 808,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 154,500 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,946,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 46.4% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,638,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,905,000 after acquiring an additional 518,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCLE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. 8,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. Broadscale Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.