Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Decreases By 83.3%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMAKY remained flat at $$4.16 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

