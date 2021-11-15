Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Grows By 607.1%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 607.1% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

RNP traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $27.68. 59,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

