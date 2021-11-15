Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Declines By 86.5%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the October 14th total of 707,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Evonik Industries stock remained flat at $$31.85 during midday trading on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

