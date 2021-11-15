Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Declines By 97.2%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the October 14th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOLGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 1,182,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,365. Falcon Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

