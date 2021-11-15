Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Declines By 97.2%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the October 14th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FOLGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 1,182,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,365. Falcon Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
