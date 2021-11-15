Short Interest in FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Decreases By 99.8%

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the October 14th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,769,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FBCD stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.01. 18,169,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,304,820. FBC has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.02.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in acquisitions, joint ventures, and investments in profitable companies. The company was founded on May 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

