Short Interest in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Rises By 900.0%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the period.

FPA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $37.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

