Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Rises By 450.0%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMY remained flat at $$13.43 during midday trading on Monday. 12,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.