Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Decreases By 83.7%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the October 14th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $16,691,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,590,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 502.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,563 shares during the period.

Shares of FMHI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.03. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,182. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

