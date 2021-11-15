Short Interest in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Declines By 99.6%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the October 14th total of 506,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FVIV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,974. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at about $981,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV by 12.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 787,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV by 200.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

