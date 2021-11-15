Short Interest in Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Decreases By 84.7%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the October 14th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 0.90. 50,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,205. Fosterville South Exploration has a one year low of 0.70 and a one year high of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.86.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

