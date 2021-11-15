Short Interest in Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Drops By 95.7%

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the October 14th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GNBT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. 576,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,897. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -2.90. Generex Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

