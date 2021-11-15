Short Interest in Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Drops By 95.7%

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the October 14th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GNBT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. 576,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,897. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -2.90. Generex Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.
Generex Biotechnology Company Profile
