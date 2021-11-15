Short Interest in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) Rises By 607.0%

Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 607.0% from the October 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Globis Acquisition by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,487,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

GLAQ stock remained flat at $$10.09 during trading on Monday. 322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. Globis Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

