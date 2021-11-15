Short Interest in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) Decreases By 95.7%

Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the October 14th total of 105,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GOBI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. 1,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,963. Gobi Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

