Short Interest in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Expands By 523.5%

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 523.5% from the October 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFX stock remained flat at $$9.81 on Monday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,854. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

