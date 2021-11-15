Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Drops By 91.3%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the October 14th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE GOF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%.

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $629,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 28.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $118,000.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.