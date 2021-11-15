Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Decreases By 97.4%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group set a $30.21 target price on Intrum AB (publ) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of ITJTY remained flat at $$28.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. Intrum AB has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

