Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Decreases By 97.4%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group set a $30.21 target price on Intrum AB (publ) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of ITJTY remained flat at $$28.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. Intrum AB has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

