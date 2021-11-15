Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Increases By 758.9%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 901,800 shares, an increase of 758.9% from the October 14th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

IUSG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.68. The company had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,275. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.36 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.39.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.