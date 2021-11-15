Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Increases By 758.9%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 901,800 shares, an increase of 758.9% from the October 14th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
IUSG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.68. The company had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,275. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.36 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.
