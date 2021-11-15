Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Declines By 97.3%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the October 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IVDA stock remained flat at $$0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,023. Iveda Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
