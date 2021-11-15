Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Declines By 97.3%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the October 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IVDA stock remained flat at $$0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,023. Iveda Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

