Short Interest in Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Increases By 500.0%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JUMSF remained flat at $$19.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. Jumbo has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $19.24.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

